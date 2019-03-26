Drybar Becomes a Wet Bar, Now Serving JNSQ Wines

Starting today, visitors to Drybar locations can let their hair down and treat themselves to a free glass of JNSQ Rosé Cru or sauvignon blanc during their blowout, a new addition to the sparkling wine, coffee and tea options.

The no-cuts, no-color blowdrying salon, which opened its first store in Brentwood in 2010, has grown to more than 100 locations in the United States and has now partnered with the luxury wine brand JNSQ to elevate the blowout experience. The acronym stands for the French phrase je ne sais quoi, describing something unique. And doesn’t everything just look a little better with a blush of rosé?

“At Drybar it’s always been about the experience and making women feel great,” co-founder Alli Webb said in a statement. “Like us, the JNSQ brand celebrates women and it’s a fun partnership.” In addition to a free glass of wine in the Drybar salons across the country, the menu also includes a custom hair braid for $10.