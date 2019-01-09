Danny Trejo Is Cooking Up Rams Doughnuts for the Jan. 12 Playoffs

The 2019 NFL Playoffs are moving on to the divisional round this weekend and will help determine who will be a few yards closer to the Super Bowl. The No. 2 Los Angeles Rams will butt heads with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday at home at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

So if you’re looking for something sweet with a little extra spirit for your tailgating lineup (or the couch), Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts in Hollywood will be featuring Los Angeles Rams Playoff doughnuts all day long on Saturday, Jan. 12.

The blue and gold baked goods include a #16 doughnut for Jared Goff, #30 doughnut for Todd Gurley, #99 doughnut for Aaron Donald and #29 doughnut for Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson. It’s a football-shaped raised glazed doughnut with Rams colors and player numbers, and they travel well on the Metro if you're heading downtown.

“Not only do we have the best football team in the world, we are making the best doughnuts in the world,” Trejo, an Echo Park native and devoted fan, tells L.A. Weekly. “Let’s go Rams!”

Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts, 6785 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood; (323) 462-4600, trejosdonuts.com