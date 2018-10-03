Craftoberfest Comes to Pasadena

The first ever Craftoberfest Los Angeles is bringing together more than 30 of L.A.’s top craft beer and artisan food vendors to the Greens at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 13, to celebrate the frenzied beer month of October.
Attendees will be given a 5-ounce (general admission) or 12-ounce (VIP) tasting glass upon entry and can enjoy unlimited free pours of craft beer.
Participating breweries include Alesmith Brewing Company, Allagash Brewing Company, Arrow Lodge Brewing, Arts District Brewing Company, Boomtown Brewery, Bottle Logic Brewing, Craftsman Brewing, Eagle Rock Brewery, El Segundo Brewing Co., Highland Park Brewery, Hofbrauhaus, Long Beach Beer Lab, Smog City Brewing, Relentless Brewing Co., and Weihenstephan.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Food will be sold separately, with vendors including Sage Vegan Bistro, Scandylous Delights and Johnny McGuire’s.
Craftoberfest, The Greens at Brookside Golf Course, Rose Bowl Stadium; 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena 12:30-5:30 p.m.; $30 general admission, $50 VIP. rosebowlstadium.com/events/detail/craftoberfest-los-angeles.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!