Craftoberfest Comes to Pasadena

The first ever Craftoberfest Los Angeles is bringing together more than 30 of L.A.’s top craft beer and artisan food vendors to the Greens at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 13, to celebrate the frenzied beer month of October.

Attendees will be given a 5-ounce (general admission) or 12-ounce (VIP) tasting glass upon entry and can enjoy unlimited free pours of craft beer.

Participating breweries include Alesmith Brewing Company, Allagash Brewing Company, Arrow Lodge Brewing, Arts District Brewing Company, Boomtown Brewery, Bottle Logic Brewing, Craftsman Brewing, Eagle Rock Brewery, El Segundo Brewing Co., Highland Park Brewery, Hofbrauhaus, Long Beach Beer Lab, Smog City Brewing, Relentless Brewing Co., and Weihenstephan.