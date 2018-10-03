 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
Eagle Rock BreweryEXPAND
Eagle Rock Brewery
Eagle Rock Brewery

Craftoberfest Comes to Pasadena

Michele Stueven | October 3, 2018 | 6:18am
AA

The first ever Craftoberfest Los Angeles is bringing together more than 30 of L.A.’s top craft beer and artisan food vendors to the Greens at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 13, to celebrate the frenzied beer month of October.

Attendees will be given a 5-ounce (general admission) or 12-ounce (VIP) tasting glass upon entry and can enjoy unlimited free pours of craft beer.

Participating breweries include Alesmith Brewing Company, Allagash Brewing Company, Arrow Lodge Brewing, Arts District Brewing Company, Boomtown Brewery, Bottle Logic Brewing, Craftsman Brewing, Eagle Rock Brewery, El Segundo Brewing Co., Highland Park Brewery, Hofbrauhaus, Long Beach Beer Lab, Smog City Brewing, Relentless Brewing Co., and Weihenstephan.

The Greens at Brookside Golf CourseEXPAND
The Greens at Brookside Golf Course
The Rose Bowl

Food will be sold separately, with vendors including Sage Vegan Bistro, Scandylous Delights and Johnny McGuire’s.

Craftoberfest, The Greens at Brookside Golf Course, Rose Bowl Stadium; 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena 12:30-5:30 p.m.; $30 general admission, $50 VIP. rosebowlstadium.com/events/detail/craftoberfest-los-angeles.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >