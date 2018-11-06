Coffee Festival Comes to DTLA for the First Time

Coffee aficionados, industry stakeholders and one-cup-in-the-morning beginners all will want to be at the Coffee Festival, the first to be held in Los Angeles. From Friday, Nov. 9, through Sunday, Nov. 11, the event will celebrate all things coffee in an immersive experience with food, cocktails, live music, art, film, coffee-related equipment and demonstrations.

After successful coffee festivals in London, Amsterdam, Cape Town and New York City, Coffee Festival founder Jeffrey Young is bringing the event to Los Angeles. “With its increasingly vibrant coffee scene, thriving arts community and creative atmosphere, we felt the time was right and the downtown location ideal for L.A.’s first Coffee Festival,” Young tells L.A. Weekly. Taking place at the Magic Box @ the Reef, the Los Angeles Coffee Festival will feature endless complimentary coffee tastings, interactive workshops, coffee cocktails, street food, local and international coffee roasters, and presentations from world-class baristas.

Los Angeles Coffee Festival Katy Cooper/Big Picture Media