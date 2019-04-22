Coachella: I Saw God This Weekend and He Was Outstanding in the Field

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival brought in a lineup of star chefs like Bruce Kalman and Curtis Stone, and amid the mind boggling super bloom of the Empire Polo Field Rose Garden this weekend, chefs Ray Garcia and Adam Sobel made an evening of porchetta a religious experience for about 200 guests.

Celebrating 20 years of pop-up dinners and the rich agricultural landscape of the Coachella Valley for the sixth year at the festival, Outstanding in the Field brought together teams like Garcia and Sobel for a full service, four–course meal at sunset which included cocktails and a constant flow of Scribe Winery vintages.

Upon arrival in the garden, guests were greeted by a mild breeze and Sahara Palomas — tequila, grapefruit, prickly pear cactus, local palm and lime. Old friends and new friends settled into the long, shared table for an evening of family style dining that started with Clark Street breads and agave butter, followed by JF Organic Farms beet conserva and baby fennel with DOP mozzarella, toasted hazelnuts and aged balsamic.