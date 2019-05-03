Cinco de Mayo, The Kentucky Derby and Star Wars Day in L.A.

Fun is popping up all over the county this week, including Cinco de Mayo at the Velvet Margarita, Kentucky Derby festivities at the Hudson, and Star Wars Day at Here & Now in the Arts District. And that’s just the tip of the blended iceberg.

Saturday, May 4

Giddy up and head over to The Hudson for their annual Kentucky Derby Drinking Party featuring mint juleps, Kentucky mules and frozen bourbon lemonade specials all day long. Come in for boozy brunch until 4:00 p.m. and drink bottomless mimosas all day long for $20. With Hudson staples such as the biscuits & gravy, The Hudson burger, mac & cheese and more, it’ll feel like you’re in Kentucky celebrating the right way. Derby hats optional.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., Yardbird at the Beverly Center will be another spot to kick off this year’s Derby. Filled with Southern hospitality, the eatery will be offering two-for-one Woodford Reserve Special Edition Mint Juleps in a takeaway souvenir cup, Makers Mark & Woodford Reserve giveaways, and hosting a best dressed contest for guests who show up in their derby attire. Guests who enter will have the chance to win a complimentary dinner for two.

Sunday, May 5

Hollywood will be happening as always for Cinco de Mayo, and Velvet Margarita on Cahuenga Boulevard goes big as usual. Owners "Big Daddy Carlos" Adley and wife Ava Berman originally opened the sumptuous space on the fifth of May, so it's their anniversary on top of the holiday. For their 15th anniversary they'll have tacos, tequila, and signature and specialty dishes available for the public to purchase, plus an outdoor bar with complimentary Crystal Head Vodka and tequila for VIPs. A celebrity poker tournament takes place inside with proceeds benefiting the Friends of El Faro Mexican Orphanage and DJs spin inside and outside all night. 1612 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood; 8 p.m.-2 a.m.; free. (323) 469-2000.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar will be offering a margarita special at all locations this Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5. All margaritas will be half off all day long. From the Classic Frozen to The Skinny Dip, featuring a 7-oz. Coronita dunked into a frozen margarita with a Black Lava Salt Rim, Hopdoddy has a frosty offering of margaritas to toast the Mexican holiday.

If you’re looking to celebrate Cinco de Mayo without running the risk of having to call in “sick” the next day, The Pie Hole is mixing up Strawberry Margarita Pie Holes for Cinco de Mayo weekend. Offered as the dessert equivalent of a margarita shot and priced at $1.50 each, Margarita Pie Holes are stuffed with strawberry filling, topped with red triple sec icing, a candy lime slice and salt flakes and are available from Saturday, May 4-Sunday, May 5 at all locations, for pick up in-store or order online through Postmates, Uber Eats, Grubhub and Doordash.

Death Star Chicken and Waffles Churro Waffle Here & Now

Arts District cocktail bar Here & Now is celebrating both Star Wars Day and Cinco de Mayo in one epic mashup weekend. Festivities will include a pet costume contest, Star Wars lotería and trivia, vendors, a print signing from cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz, and a vintage vinyl set from DJ Lito on Sunday. Plus plenty of additional Star Wars and Cinco de Mayo surprises.

In addition, the weekend will also feature an exclusive themed food and drink menu showcasing Here & Now’s craft cocktail expertise. Guests can expect the all-beef Jar Jar Links Mexican Street Dog, wrapped in bacon, peppers, pickled red onions, jalapeños, avocado, ketchup, mayo, mustard (veggie dogs available on request,); Death Star Chicken and Waffles (churro waffle, beer-battered fried chicken, butter, maple syrup); and a Wookie Cookie Sandwich (chocolate chip cookies stuffed with horchata ice cream).

Drinks include the Yoda Soda with Mulholland Gin, kiwi green apple Red Bull, pistachio Orgeat, lemon, celery bitters and The Caffeine Awakens: Darth Vader espresso martini, Jack Daniels, Mr. Black cold brew, hellfire bitters, mole negro cream and Darth Vader Stencil. Or try Star Wars Boilermakers, including Darth and Handsome, Biggs and Tupacca, and Siths and Giggles

Trejo' Coffee & Donuts will be featuring special Cinco de Mayo Donuts which include the ring-shaped cactus donut with buttermilk glaze ($2.50,) the saguaro cactus old fashioned donut ($3.50,) the piñata donut ($1.75,) chili mango donut ($4.00) and the margarita ($3.00.)

EXPAND Cinco de Mayo Donuts Trejo’s Coffee and Donuts

Monday, May 6

Slay Steak + Fish House, the newest venture from acclaimed Chef David Slay, the owner of Park Ave in Orange County and Slay Estate and Vineyard in Santa Barbara opens Monday in Manhattan Beach in the space formerly occupied by local favorite Darren’s Restaurant. Slay Steak + Fish House will be open from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. seven days a week, with Happy Hour from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. (bar only) and dinner service beginning at 5 p.m..

The menu’s American-inspired cuisine features appetizers like turkey meatballs with spaghetti squash and caramelized onions; roasted portobello with thyme, marjoram and roasted garlic aioli; stuffed squash blossoms with honey and ricotta cheese; and entrees like twice-cooked ahi tuna with pesto mashed potatoes and spring tomato salsa.

For Teacher Appreciation Week: Grimaldi's celebrates teachers across the country with a pizza party giveaway in 42 markets and will offer teachers a 15 percent discount May 6-9. Students and parents can nominate their favorite teacher to win a pizza party with Grimaldi’s Pizzeria. Nominations will be accepted online at grimaldispizzeria.com/teachers until May 9. One winning teacher will be announced at each of Grimaldi’s Pizzeria’s 42 locations on May 31.

Tuesday, May 7

Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne celebrate 10 years of Tavern Brentwood with live jazz, special cocktails and an anniversary four-course dinner for $68 that includes duck sausage with frisee salad and candied kumquats, grilled Colorado lamb skewers with fava puree and spring vegetables, and Tavern Snicker’s coupe for dessert: vanilla ice cream, chocolate sorbet, caramel peanuts and Snickers bits.