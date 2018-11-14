Chef Jose Andres Brings Spanish Olives to Bazaar

This may come as a shock to you Angelenos, but 95 percent of the pimento-stuffed olives consumed in the United States come from Spain, and Los Angeles tops the list of consumers. It’s not the first time the Spaniards have infiltrated Alta California, but if renowned Spanish chef José Andrés is leading the charge – I’m OK with it.



As part of the Olives From Spain “Have an Olive Day” campaign, Andrés last week turned his Bazaar at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills into a delicious olive field with dozens of varieties, including Hojiblanca, Queen and Manzanilla, as part of his ambassadorship introducing Spanish olives to the United States.

EXPAND In the SLS Hotel tasting kitchen with Somni chefs Aitor Zabala, left, José Andrés and Hector Contreras Michele Stueven