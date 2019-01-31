Chef Casey Lane Redefines L.A.'s Boutique Hotel Scene

At first glance, he looks like any tattooed kid you'd see weaving in and out of pedestrian traffic on Figueroa on his skateboard. In reality, he's the maestro of the mushroom, the hangar steak hero and the bone marrow virtuoso of Los Angeles. But Casey Lane's vision goes way beyond the kitchen — he has redefined hotel dining in Los Angeles.

Chef-partner at the Tasting Kitchen, Viale dei Romani, Breva and the Veranda at Hotel Figueroa, as well as Casa Apicii in New York, the 35-year-old Lane has built an empire that started on Abbott Kinney in Venice 10 years ago.

He opened the Basque-inspired Breva in the newly restored Hotel Figueroa in 2018 and followed up with the elegantly casual Viale dei Romani, designed by Parts & Labor, at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel a few months later. He oversees every food aspect at the Kimpton — breakfast, lunch and dinner at Viale, service for the pool, the lobby bar, in-room dining for all 105 rooms, 120-person rooftop dinners, business banquets and breakfast buffets.

"With the new agreements, food & beverage really operates everything but [cleaning] the rooms — the lobby, the lobby bar, the rooftop, the dining, the banqueting," Lane tells L.A. Weekly in the airy blue and gold dining room of Viale dei Romani."

"All the personnel you meet in the hotel work as one team. At the Hotel Figueroa, everybody you encounter is part of the food and beverage team. For developers here, it's become much more of a focus that they've decided to let the F&B operator be the face of the hotel."

Lane's style comes off as super casual and mellow, giving the impression that the kingdom just runs itself. But behind the friendly demeanor is a chef who was trained by the old guard of brutal chefs with a dedicated belief in craft and the old way of doing things as well as the power of anxiety.

"In everyone that I hire or have worked with for a long time, the first thing we weed out are the people who don't have anxiety about execution," Lane says. "When we're looking for people we want to invest our time into, the first thing we look for is if they are generally anxious. Are they nervous? Because if you're not nervous, you're not pushing yourself as hard as you should be.

"I love learning and following the guidelines of what has been taught and passed down through generations," he adds.

When Lane moved to L.A. from Portland, Oregon, at the tender age of 25 with his young sous chef to start the Tasting Kitchen, they wanted to do everything the hardest way possible. They didn't want to buy into molecular gastronomy. They butchered whole animals, did their own curing and baked their own bread. There were no bandsaws in a fancy kitchen; it was a cleaver and a mallet. They created art that was different from the L.A. culinary landscape, and it made a splash.

But Lane wanted more. He started talking to developers with an idea to make their hotels part of the neighborhood instead of a destination outside of the city. That would mean a neighborhood restaurant and, according to Lane, 80 percent of restaurants in the world are neighborhood restaurants.

"My dream restaurant is one of those old-school dining establishments where people aren't going out to dinner, they are dining properly," says Lane, who describes Viale dei Romani as old Beverly Hills meets punk rock.

"It's bucking the trend of what's going on in L.A. right now. L.A. loves simple, chef-driven and edgy. I'm a fan of the old-school tablecloths and presentation. We change the cloth without you ever seeing the table. These practices really inspire me. I adore that old-school Beverly Hills meets old Hollywood, with Lionel Richie eating the veal liver marsala sitting at the next table."

Viale's executive chef, South Bay native Brian Bornemann, has been with Lane since he walked into the back door of the Tasting Kitchen looking for a job making pasta after traveling Europe, and he shares Lane's philosophy.

"I've always loved working with Casey because we both come from the same cooking background, from scratch cooking," Bornemann tells L.A. Weekly while tending to the wood-burning oven overlooking the La Peer patio. "It's by the eyeball, by the ounce, and less about following dedicated recipes."

Bornemann says Lane's style is letting people be the best version of themselves and knowing when not to step on their toes.

"Sure, we all get stressed, it's a part of what we do. It's all about how you hold the stress and are able to communicate effectively through stress, through anger. You've got to be able to keep yourself level. He's always been able to have a level head about him in situations."

"There's definitely different ways to do it," Bornemann says. "Some restaurant groups are very militantly enforcing the same rules every single day. That's just not the way we like to operate. In an environment like this, with the different number of events, banquets and menus that we have — if you expect the ease of repetition, this is not the right job for you. If you enjoy the curve balls, if you enjoy the change, if you enjoy the constant dynamism, that's what makes it fun. Some people don't understand that is the job. It's not the exception, it's the rule."

Just don't break any of the dishes.