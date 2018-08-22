Celebrating Clean and Dirty Drinking

Accomplice Bar beverage director and occasional L.A. Weekly author Gaby Mlynarczyk celebrated the launch of her new cocktail recipe book, Clean and Dirty Drinking, during last Sunday’s Mar Vista farmers market, just outside the bar on Grand View Boulevard. Fittingly, the local farmers markets are ground zero for the fruits and flowers that have made Mlynarczyk one of the most recognized creative forces in the world of Los Angeles spirits.

The book is a compact collection of easy-to-understand techniques and seasonal recipes for infusions, compound syrups, juices and cocktails. Mlynarczyk simply breaks down the necessary tools, from tweezers to muddlers, microplanes and the proper mixing glass. She clearly lists which herbs and spices should be paired with the appropriate alcohol and how to enjoy the drinks “clean” as well, sans booze.

In a nod to her British roots, she makes use of various teas, including basil, chai, chrysanthemum, hibiscus and, of course, Earl Grey. And there’s a great recipe for beet kombucha foam to top off your negroni.