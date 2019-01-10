Celebrate the Yin and Yang of National Hot Toddy Day on Friday

Friday, Jan. 11, is National Hot Toddy Day, and we have a hot list of cool ways to celebrate this weekend, starting with free ice cream.

Humphry Slocombe, the chef-driven ice cream shop on Abbot Kinney in Venice, has partnered with Scotch whiskey brand Glenlivet to create a specialty flavor, the Glenlivet, made with 12-year malt scotch, and the Hot Toddy sundae, a specialty sundae featuring the Glenlivet flavor and clove caramel topped with candied lemon.

Continue Reading

Humphry will be offering complimentary hot toddy sundaes as well as artisan cocktails from the Glenlivet from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Venice location on Friday. Guests can enjoy free hot toddy sundaes as well as artisan concoctions such as the Founder’s Reserve Highball Float with the Glenlivet ice cream, Founder’s Reserve hot toddy, the Glenlivet 18-Year and dark chocolate smoked sea salt pairing and the Glenlivet 12-Year “affogato” with your flavor of

choice.

Along with the boozy offerings, Humphry will be scooping six seasonal flavors, including black sesame for a sweet-savory mashup and a vegan coconut lemon sorbet.

For a cozy toddy by the fire while you listen to raindrops in the woods, Saddle Peak Lodge makes its with Buffalo Trace Bourbon, lemon juice, honey and cinnamon.

The stellar cocktail program at Wood & Water in Sherman Oaks blends Elijah Craig bourbon with Cointreau, fresh lemon, hot water, cinnamon stick and clove for a warm and spicy version.

At APL Restaurant in Hollywood, beverage director Jonathan Michael McClune whips up a classic hot toddy made with Slow & Low Rock & Rye Whiskey (a classic curative whiskey formula), Reyes Ancho Chile liqueur, spiced honey, fresh lemon juice and ginger rooibos tea.

Hot Toddy at Seven Grand Seven Grand

If you’re downtown and need to take the chill off while dodging raindrops this weekend, pop into Seven Grand for a warming mixture of lemon wedges, honey, bourbon, hot water, nutmeg and cinnamon. Or slip into the Varnish, where master mixologist Eric Alperin mixes aged rum, cognac, lemon, honey and tops it with nutmeg, cinnamon and star anise for his Varnish Fireside Toddy.

In the Upstairs bar at the Ace Hotel, beverage director Clay Wendel gives his Spiced Amaro Toddy an Italian twist, combining Averna, house-made Szechuan and pink peppercorn syrup and lemon.

At the Hotel Figueroa, beverage director Dushan Zaric is serving up traditional toddies at Bar Figueroa made with either bourbon whiskey or Spanish brandy (highly suggested), while at Veranda they're offering hot toddies with bourbon only.

Mi Campo Toddy Tequila Mi Campo Reposado

If you just want to curl up on your own couch, here’s a recipe for a soothing tequila toddy courtesy of Mi Campo Reposado:

1½ oz Tequila Mi Campo Reposado

¾ oz local honey

¾ oz fresh lemon juice

2 dashes aromatic bitters

4 oz hot water

Measure and pour tequila, lemon and bitters into mug. Add hot water and honey, then stir with cinnamon stick. Garnish with lemon wedge and cinnamon stick.