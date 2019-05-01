Celebrate National Hamburger Month with Michael Cimarusti

James Beard Best Chef of the West finalist Michael Cimarusti's name is always synonymous with fish. Whether it’s his dedication to wild caught sustainable seafood at one of the country’s most noted and elegant restaurants Providence or being instrumental in the Dock to Dish program in California which connects local fisherman to member restaurants, Cimarusti is the Fisher King.

Pegged by many as Neptune’s son himself and the "Sustainable Seafood Wizard of the West," at his impressively growing seafood-focused culinary empire on the West Coast he tirelessly combines his extensive knowledge and appreciation of the dynamic nature of seafood with an advocacy for sustainable fishing practices evident in every dish. This will be his ninth consecutive year being nominated for the prestigious award.

But not everybody loves fish.