Brooklyn Brewery Beer Invasion Hits L.A. This Month

Iconic Eastern craft beer brand Brooklyn Brewery will begin distributing in California at the end of January with its lineup of core beers and seasonals, as well as some popular limited-edition offerings, launching with a full court press of events across the Golden State.

Brooklyn Brewery founder Steve Hindy and brewmaster Garrett Oliver will kick off their entrance to California with a series of L.A. events, starting with a “First Taste” on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at West 4th & Jane.

Then on Wednesday, Jan. 30, Hindy and Oliver will appear in a “Bar Talk” event at Beelman’s Pub for a Q&A conversation.

Before moving up the coast, the L.A. launch will wrap with an after-party at Spring St. Bar following the Beelman’s Pub event. Guests will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with the entire Brooklyn team while sampling the brewery’s award-winning beers.

“Californians and transplanted New Yorkers have been asking us when we’d make it to the West Coast for years,” Oliver said in a statement. “I love California beers, and our beers have a unique range of flavors that I’m looking forward to combining with the legendary food that chefs are creating out there. California is the spiritual home of craft beer and modern American cooking. It just makes sense for us to finally be a part of this exciting scene."

Brooklyn Brewery’s flagship Brooklyn Lager, Defender IPA, Bel Air Sour and popular seasonal Summer Ale will be available on draft as well as in six-packs. The 12-can variety pack Brooklyn Mix also will be available, in addition to the Stonewall Inn IPA and Brooklyn Limited beers from Oliver, including Black Chocolate Stout and Sorachi Ace, during and beyond the launch.

Out of the gate, the brews will be available at West 4th & Jane in Santa Monica; Beelman’s Pub, Spring St. Bar and Buzz Wine Shop in downtown L.A.; Sunset Beer Co. in Echo Park; and all Total Wine and More stores across SoCal.

