Brentwood's Toscana Celebrates 30 Years With a Throwback Menu

It was 30 years ago next week that Mike and Kathie Gordon quietly opened the celebrity hotspot Toscana at the urging of their dear friend and legendary trumpeter Doc Severinson. It was the first of a soon-to-be boom of Italian restaurants along San Vicente Boulevard and quickly became a paparazzi magnet.

It’s where Tom Cruise took Nicole Kidman on one of their first dates and has been the Sunday dinner tradition for the Affleck family over the years. More recently, composer and music producer David Foster needed a place for a last-minute respite for friends Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban, Barbara Streisand and others following a long day of rehearsal for the Grammys and brought them to Toscana to relax and share a Tuscan supper.

Still going strong, the Gordons will be on the floor greeting guests and giving a week-long nod from June 10-16 to the original 1989 menu that started the story. The kitchen will offer classic dishes like salsicce all’ uccelletto; ravioli radicchio; scampi e fagioli; pollo al mattone; costolette d’agnello alla trevisana; and fiorentina ala bracie, among others that were featured at the opening of the restaurant. They’ve also installed a new executive chef, Luca Crestanelli of Toscana’s sister restaurant S.Y. Kitchen in Santa Ynez, who aside from being famous for his lamb shank and wild mushroom pappardelle, plans to fill the menu with a fresh breath of colorful produce.