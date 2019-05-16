BOLA Music: Good Eats and Free Beats

Music is infiltrating Los Angeles' burgeoning dining scene at all hours and in all genres. Here's the latest list of where to find great eats and free beats.
There’s no better way to start the week off and get your head straight than a good Sunday jazz brunch. Parlor Social performs every Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., for Soulful Jazz Brunch at MiddleBar in Inglewood. The band is comprised of world-class musicians including Madonna's piano player Ric'key Pageot and Dessy Di Lauro from Cirque du Soleil. The trio is known for bringing in special guest performers, and on any given Sunday you might catch a trumpet, a spoken word poet or even a tap dancer. Typically, there is a $5 support the
If you’re heading downtown, check out the historic Mayfair Hotel, site of the first-ever Oscars afterparty. The hotel completed a top-to-bottom renovation led by renowned architect and designer Gulla Jónsdóttir last year. This new entertainment hotspot hosts musicians every week in its art-filled Library Bar, located off the lobby. Upcoming acts include Grammy-nominated soul and R&B singer Stacy Barthe, residencies with KCRW’s DJ Garth Trinidad, Cut Chemist and all-female lineups at events like Love Frequency featuring DJs Rashida, Valida
Up the street, Alex Reznik at Mrs. Fish just started a Friday and Saturday music series in their stunning multi-level art-filled basement space to go with some of the best sushi and Japanese whisky in the city. Kristian Attard’s band (best known for his work as Jason Mraz’s bassist,) is currently performing. DJs open the night at 8 p.m. with live band performances following at 10 p.m., producing late-night energy till
The Hollywood Roosevelt just announced a new classical music series, JAZZ:||
If you’re looking for something funkier and unexpected, head toward the San Fernando Valley to the Maui Sugar Mill Saloon in Tarzana. Good dive bar drinks and an ever-changing lineup of acts including country nights with Chad Watson, live blues on Mondays and Thursday nights for locals only, celebrating the music of the Valley. And you never know when valley boy Dave Grohl might just show up at random and grab the mic. Maui Sugar Mill Saloon, 18389 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana; (818) 344-0034.
If you're by the beach, there is live music nightly at Hotel Casa del Mar in Santa Monica overlooking the water — it's the perfect sunset spot for oysters and martinis. Musical performances range from jazz to flamenco every night of the week in the historic hotel lobby. This May, the lobby welcomes performances from local talents Inbar Starr, the Adam Michaelson Band, Emma-Jane Thommen, Melissa Morgan. Hotel Casa del
