Best of L.A.: Food & Drink 2018 Is All About the Neighborhoods

You don't have to drive across town for the best dumpling or get on the freeway for the top taco anymore. In most cases you can walk down the street of your own neighborhood or ride a couple of stops on the train for some really good eats. After all, one-third of all California restaurants are in L.A. County.

Much of that has to do with real estate, of course, as well as the dramatic rise in all the hidden costs of what goes into that plate of food in front of you. As rents have gone up in the prime areas, chefs and restaurateurs have settled in neighborhoods that are cheaper and off the expensive beaten path. Increasing costs for rent, labor, linens, food, workers' comp and vendors charging extra for delivery are making it a challenging business.

"It's great for what it's done for local neighborhoods," Brad Metzger of Brad Metzger Restaurant Solutions tells L.A. Weekly. "L.A. has gotten so much more populated that these areas have been filling up.