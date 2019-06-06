Baker's Half Dozen from Bob's Coffee & Doughnuts, Vegan Yoga-urt in Echo Park and More

Sweet treats for National Doughnut Day at the Original Farmers Market, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 watch party events hosted by L.A. Galaxy and National Rosé Day at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, here’s what’s popping up in L.A. in the next few weeks.

Every day from June 4 to June 9, Plush Puffs will offer a variety of unique and wacky s'mores, featuring its gourmet flavored marshmallows. And to prepare you for National S'mores Day, the signature "wild" s'more will feature a classic frosted and sprinkled donut.

The sweet treats feature ingredients from local food businesses like the San Diego Pretzel Company, Valley Village's SteamPunk CoffeeBar & Kitchen, and Los Angeles' Laura Ann's Jams. Plush Puffs will finish off the festival with two days of free samples outside the shop entrance on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9.

Bob Tusquellas Bob's Coffee & Doughnuts

Friday, June 7

The Original Farmers Market’s 85th Anniversary is in July and Bob’s Coffee & Doughnuts is a staple of the market’s history. Bob Tusquellas has been working at the market since he was 12 years old. He bought his stall in 1970 and to this day can be found behind the counter serving up unique flavors like the blueberry cake, pumpkin maple and the classic apple fritter.

One of his many secrets to success is that he keeps his famous recipes in a safe. The second is his taste-test team, which includes his wife, daughter, granddaughter and himself. When he has a new flavor, they all have to like it (if even one of them doesn’t, it won’t make the cut). Finally, there are no shortcuts at Bob’s. The doughnut makers arrive at 4 a.m. to start their day, using all-natural yeast. To celebrate National Doughnut day on Friday, for every six buttermilk donuts purchased, he’ll be giving one away free.

Saturday, June 8

In honor of National Rosé Day, the Vinovore wine store in Silver Lake, which sells exclusively female-made and produced wine, is hosting an all-day rosé special. There will be 10 percent off in-store bottles of rosé. with labels handpicked owner and sommelier Coly Den Haan.

EXPAND National Rose Day Vinovore

"Rosé Day L.A. Presented By Corkcicle" takes place at the Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu. Garden admission tickets ($65-$95) include:

•One-day access to the event, June 8, noon-8:00 p.m.

•One complimentary Corkcicle drinking vessel for the day ($30 value)

•$25 toward your Uber or Lyft ride to the event via rideshare partner Freebird App (code: ROSEDAYLA19) •Open meadow seating

•Gourmet food court curated by Iron Chef Marc Forgione featuring local Malibu and L.A. food trucks all paired specifically with Rosé. Chef Forgione will be collaborating with several trucks to feature some of his signature dishes. (for purchase $)

•Access to all Garden bars serving glasses and bottles of rosé wine, champagne, and signature cocktails (for purchase)

•Access to the Rosé Beer Garden serving a variety of rosé beer (for purchase)

•Access to the Frozé Zone featuring a variety of frozen treats (for purchase $)

•DJ performances

•Leisure games and activities

•Art and luxury brand activations

For more information and ticketing visit: RoseDayLA.com and @roseday_la

Yoga-urt Yoga-urt

L.A.’s first and only all-organic, plant-based soft serve shop, Yoga-urt, will open their doors to their second new location in Echo Park this weekend, with a grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 at 1 p.m. Customers who visit the Echo Park location between 2-4 p.m. over the grand opening weekend will be eligible for a free mini.

Located near Echo Park’s Sunset Boulevard and Alvarado Street intersection, the new Yoga-urt storefront will serve six of their 25 rotating creamy soft serve, debut new menu items and have their homemade almond milk and almond flour available for purchase, and more.

Each of Yoga-urt’s yogi-inspired nut-based treats are made on-site and enhanced with probiotics for digestive and immune health. With flavors ranging from Strawberry Serenity, Salted Caramel Zen and Blue/Warrior Cracker Jacks, the soft serve is 100 percent vegan.

EXPAND Tom's Urban sliders Tom's Urban

Tuesday, June 11 through FIFA’s Women’s World Cup Season

Tom’s Urban at L.A. Live will celebrate the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 with a full lineup of watch party events hosted by LA Galaxy, plus food and drink specials throughout the month of June. Fans and locals alike are invited to cheer on their country as the U.S. Women’s National Team takes center stage for the ultimate title.

To kick-off the season, Tom’s Urban is teaming up with Major League Soccer club, LA Galaxy to host a special Watch Party Series allowing fans to catch every U.S. Women’s National Team World Cup match, live on the big screen including USA vs. Thailand (June 11 at 12 p.m.); USA vs. Chile (June 16 at 9 a.m.); and USA vs. Sweden (June 20 at 12 p.m.). With more than 75 flat screens, 28 beers on tap, hand-crafted cocktails and street food from around the world, guests will be able to eat, meet and drink with friends and family, as well as the Galaxy Star Squad and Cozmo.

The restaurant will serve up wing and slider options for $10 during live matches. In addition, guests can enjoy $3 off 40-ounce beers such as Heineken, Bud Light and Angry Orchard all month long.