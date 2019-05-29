Back to the Beach: Six Places to Slip Into Summer

It looks like the rainy winter is behind us and it’s time to start making dreams of warm sunsets and mornings by the beach a reality. From bike rides on the boardwalk to Catalina Island's centennial, sometimes it’s fun to be a tourist in your own town. Here are six delicious ways to slip into summer.

The pop-up Botanical Beach Bar at Shutters on the Beach is a refreshing way to watch the bikes go by and the ferris wheel turn on the Santa Monica pier. Located outside of their Coast restaurant, they’re serving ocean-inspired libations such as the gin-based Cucumber Blue and the Bees Knees made with Empress 1908, lemon and honey syrup daily, from afternoon through sunset on their Pacific-facing alfresco patio.

For vodka lovers, there’s a selection of Ketel One botanicals like peach orange blossom and grapefruit rose.