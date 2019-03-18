Bacari PDR Chef Tonya Allen: From Biochem to Chef de Cuisine

Tonya Allen’s passion for cooking started in the kitchen of her family’s San Fernando Valley home at the apron strings of her mother and grandmother, preparing dishes from their homeland of British Guyana. No Christmas passed without a week’s worth of pepper pot on the stove. It’s also where she learned the power of women; she has set the same tone of sisterhood at Bacari PDR, where she has worked her way up from line cook to chef de cuisine.

“Like most parents, they wanted super successful kids,” Allen tells L.A. Weekly from the Playa del Rey restaurant on the hill that overlooks Dockweiler Beach. “Mom was pushing for medical school, she wanted doctors in the family. She didn’t really see my true passion and what I really loved. She thought I was great at doing it but saw it more as a hobby and not a way to make a living, and that it was a man’s world. ‘You’re going to get chewed up and spit out,’ she told me.”

EXPAND Lamb-stuffed eggplant Bacari Restaurants

Allen enrolled at CSUN as a biochem major, which, despite her knack for chemistry, was a real challenge.