Astro's Doughnuts Offers Free Doughnuts at Its Santa Monica Opening (Video)

Downtown favorite Astro Doughnuts and Fried Chicken crosses the 405 Freeway this week to open a Santa Monica outpost on Thursday, March 28. For the occasion, it's bringing with it the city’s first CBD doughnut as well as locally sourced beer and wine.

“For the Santa Monica opening, we wanted to create something new and playful that had never been done in the city before,” co-founder Elliot Spaisman tells L.A. Weekly. The comfort-food twist features a chocolate birthday cake doughnut with a CBD-infused chocolate mint buttercream frosting topped with sprinkles, which intended to “beat away the scaries.”

EXPAND Maple bacon doughnuts Michele Stueven

Expect Astro's signature fried chicken, savory doughnut buns and kimchi cole slaw as well as the original hand-torched, caramelized sugar–topped crème brûlée and maple bacon creations to take center stage in the kitchen, where visitors can watch doughnut magic being made twice a day. The 1,300-square-foot space, designed by Wayne Sun of Zen Space, features an outdoor patio with seating for 30.