CBD and cookies and cream doughnutsEXPAND
Michele Stueven

Astro's Doughnuts Offers Free Doughnuts at Its Santa Monica Opening (Video)

Michele Stueven | March 25, 2019 | 6:00am
Downtown favorite Astro Doughnuts and Fried Chicken crosses the 405 Freeway this week to open a Santa Monica outpost on Thursday, March 28. For the occasion, it's bringing with it the city’s first CBD doughnut as well as locally sourced beer and wine.

“For the Santa Monica opening, we wanted to create something new and playful that had never been done in the city before,” co-founder Elliot Spaisman tells L.A. Weekly. The comfort-food twist features a chocolate birthday cake doughnut with a CBD-infused chocolate mint buttercream frosting topped with sprinkles, which intended to “beat away the scaries.”

Maple bacon doughnutsEXPAND
Michele Stueven

Expect Astro's signature fried chicken, savory doughnut buns and kimchi cole slaw as well as the original hand-torched, caramelized sugar–topped crème brûlée and maple bacon creations to take center stage in the kitchen, where visitors can watch doughnut magic being made twice a day. The 1,300-square-foot space, designed by Wayne Sun of Zen Space, features an outdoor patio with seating for 30.

The Golden Moon Pie doughnut is in there somewhere!EXPAND
Astro Doughnuts and Fried Chicken

On opening day, all guests will receive a free Moon Pie doughnut. Once an hour, one of those Moon Pies will be a Golden Doughnut. Whoever finds one of these Golden Doughnuts will receive free doughnuts for a year. The Golden Doughnut will be a moon pie filled with golden filling instead of marshmallow fluff.

Astro Doughnuts and Fried Chicken, 2309 Main St., Santa Monica; astrodoughnuts.com.

Watch the crème brûlée doughnut get torched: 

