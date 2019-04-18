Alimento Launches Weekend Brunch in Time for Mother’s Day

Chef Zach Pollack’s Italian restaurant in Silver Lake will launch brunch service on Saturday, May 11, just in time for Mother’s Day weekend. The inaugural brunch menu will feature a combination of both breakfast and lunch items, including new dishes like ricotta doughnut holes with blueberries and mascarpone, a potato frico waffle with pulled brisket, crispy polenta tartines with whipped baccalá, and a Gritti Palace club sandwich.

A few Alimento signatures also will make an appearance, including the braised lettuce bruschetta and chicken Milanese sandwich, alongside classic brunch sides like house-made English muffins, bacon and sausages, and crispy potatoes that are a play on frico Friulano.

The dishes will be complemented by a beverage program of pressed juices, eclectic beers, select small-production wines from the restaurant’s predominantly organic and biodynamic list, and apropos cocktails, such as the Mercato Mimosa and Rose & Shine Spritz.