Alimento's chicken Milanese sandwichEXPAND
Alimento's chicken Milanese sandwich
Alimento Launches Weekend Brunch in Time for Mother’s Day

Michele Stueven | April 18, 2019 | 3:30pm
AA

Chef Zach Pollack’s Italian restaurant in Silver Lake will launch brunch service on Saturday, May 11, just in time for Mother’s Day weekend. The inaugural brunch menu will feature a combination of both breakfast and lunch items, including new dishes like ricotta doughnut holes with blueberries and mascarpone, a potato frico waffle with pulled brisket, crispy polenta tartines with whipped baccalá, and a Gritti Palace club sandwich.

A few Alimento signatures also will make an appearance, including the braised lettuce bruschetta and chicken Milanese sandwich, alongside classic brunch sides like house-made English muffins, bacon and sausages, and crispy potatoes that are a play on frico Friulano.

The dishes will be complemented by a beverage program of pressed juices, eclectic beers, select small-production wines from the restaurant’s predominantly organic and biodynamic list, and apropos cocktails, such as the Mercato Mimosa and Rose & Shine Spritz.

“Growing up, holiday brunches like Mother's Day were hosted at my mom's house, where she would always have a spread of smoked fish and creamed herring at the ready," Pollack tells L.A. Weekly. "This was partly a nod to our Latvian heritage but mostly because everyone — including my amazing mother — did not cook very much nor very well.  Now that I’m the one in the kitchen, I've made a smoked black cod toast for Alimento's brunch menu in honor of that special tradition, and look forward to sharing that with my mom on her special day."

Alimento, 1710 Silver Lake Blvd., Silver Lake; (323) 928-2888, alimentola.com.

