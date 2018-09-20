Ach du Lieber! It’s Time to Celebrate Oktoberfest

Alpine Village in Torrance celebrates its 50th anniversary this year with Oktoberfest festivities that run through Oct. 27. The village of shops, restaurants and one of the best butcher shops in Southern California is home to the oldest and largest Oktoberfest in Los Angeles.



Traditional fare and Blaskappellen (brass bands) are shipped in from Bavaria as well as, of course, beer: Paulaner Hefe-Weizen, Oktoberfest Marzen, Munich Lager and the Oktoberfest Wiesin, a perfect match for bratwurst and a pretzel or currywurst and fries. There are local IPAs available as well. Dance the night away to Bavarian bands in the Alpine Village Restaurant and Tavern.

For your own home celebration, check out the amazing market and butcher shop, where the Alpine butchers stuff 10,000 pounds of authentic German sausages each week. In addition to a huge selection of cheeses and bread baked on-site, there are more than 30 varieties of artisan, European and German sausages and as many imported beers. Bavarian pretzels are baked fresh daily. The Mar Vista chef Jill Davie says it’s the only place she’ll buy her smoked ham hocks.