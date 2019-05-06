A New Sunday Brunch at Father’s Office Debuts on Mother’s Day

With the combined talents of chef Anthony Greco and pastry chef Megan Potthoff, owner Sang Yoon has put a multi-cultural twist on his Sunday brunch which debuts on Mother's Day at Father's Office in Culver City.
A Kimchi Bloody Maria spiked with tequila and chunks of spicy daikon radish or an Indie Pacific Kolsch Michelada topped with oyster foam made from aerated oyster liquor on the sunny patio surrounded by pink rosebushes is a good way to start.
The Sergio Schwarz, which Yoon describes as "a collision at Pico and Robertson of a taco truck and Nate & Al’s," is mezcal-cured salmon on top of an everything jalapeño bagel made out of masa with a cotija "cream cheese" smear and topped with pickled red onion and radishes. Instead of capers, jalapeños are pickled in caper brine and sprinkled all over. The Japanese oatmeal was inspired by Yoon making breakfast on rare lazy mornings at home and is a congee-like bowl of warm goodness with rolled and cut oats, mushroom dashi, pickles, nori and a coddled egg of runny perfection that's been marinated in soy.
Delicate and delightful, Potthoff's "That’s so L.A." is a colorful vegan bowl of house-made coconut yogurt with the texture of whipped cream, topped with puffed ancient grain granola, Pudwill Farms berries and seasonal blossoms. At the other end of the spectrum is the decadent Helms Breakfast Sammy, a tower of crispy Serrano ham, egg custard, gooey "American" Gruyère cheese, arugula and harissa aioli in between a sliced rye English muffin.
Soon’s take on chicken and waffles is tender fried chicken morsels piled high in a waffle cone and served with a spicy green fire mayo. The cinnamon roll arrives straight up with whipped cream frosting and cinnamon toffee sauce, meant to be unraveled like a big roll of sticky tape and dipped.
Located in the Helm’s Bakery District, the Father’s Office patio is a relaxing spot to watch the progress being made on the opening of the adjacent Helm’s Bakery, anticipated for the end of the year.
Father’s Office, 3229 Helms Ave., Culver City; (310) 736-2224, fathersoffice.com.
Here’s a visual taste of the Sunday Brunch menu.
