A New Sunday Brunch at Father’s Office Debuts on Mother’s Day

With the combined talents of chef Anthony Greco and pastry chef Megan Potthoff, owner Sang Yoon has put a multi-cultural twist on his Sunday brunch which debuts on Mother's Day at Father's Office in Culver City.

A Kimchi Bloody Maria spiked with tequila and chunks of spicy daikon radish or an Indie Pacific Kolsch Michelada topped with oyster foam made from aerated oyster liquor on the sunny patio surrounded by pink rosebushes is a good way to start.

The Sergio Schwarz, which Yoon describes as "a collision at Pico and Robertson of a taco truck and Nate & Al’s," is mezcal-cured salmon on top of an everything jalapeño bagel made out of masa with a cotija "cream cheese" smear and topped with pickled red onion and radishes. Instead of capers, jalapeños are pickled in caper brine and sprinkled all over. The Japanese oatmeal was inspired by Yoon making breakfast on rare lazy mornings at home and is a congee-like bowl of warm goodness with rolled and cut oats, mushroom dashi, pickles, nori and a coddled egg of runny perfection that's been marinated in soy.