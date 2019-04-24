 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Veranda MexicanaEXPAND
Veranda Mexicana
Jakob Layman

A New Mexican Menu is Popping Up at Veranda in the Hotel Figueroa

Michele Stueven | April 24, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Veranda and Rick's, Hotel Figueroa's poolside restaurant and bar, are serving up a new Mexico City-inspired menu from executive chef Adrian Garcia. Formerly of Red O, Garcia's creations are inspired by his family's recipes and are complemented with tequila tastings, traditional sangrita flights, and other inspired tequila- and mezcal-forward drinks.

Carnitas de puerco, chiles rellenos and enchiladas are braised and baked 'al horno' in the hotel's outdoor brick oven. Guests can select from pescado baja, pollo adobado, and carne asada, with a selection of classic tacos prepared with hand-pressed tortillas and topped with house made salsa, as well as Mexican chiles and cheese.

There's an agave program that spotlights some of Mexico's finest tequila and mezcal distillers, mixing them with house-made ingredients like grapefruit and hibiscus cordials. Relax at the poolside of the urban oases downtown, and toast the sunshine with mango and watermelon margaritas or a flight of tequilas, paired with freshly made seasonal sangritas — such as the Cabeza Tequila Anejo, served alongside a spicy, chocolate mole sangrita .

Continue Reading

"I want my guests to come in and leave with a smile of satisfaction on their face," the 28-year-old Garcia said in a press release. "Dishes I am most excited about are our aguachile with hamachi, serrano lime broth, ginger, citrus segments and hoja santa oil, and the carne brava — an 8 oz. flatiron steak, fresh adobo marinade and chorizo, served with fingerling potatoes."

Veranda, 939 S. Figueroa St., downtown; (213) 627-8971, hotelfigueroa.com/bars-restaurants/veranda/.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >