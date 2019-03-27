A Little Love (Amorcito) Comes to Long Beach

When trying to find Amorcito, I admit, I got a little lost. Waze took me to a local tech building and it wasn’t until I found the huge new “Hangar” sign and saw lines out the door that I realized I had found Grand Central Station in Long Beach. I stopped to speak to a local as I entered the complex, and he told me, “I’m definitely coming back here. Long Beach was hungry for the Hangar — we needed more variety.”

And variety is exactly what the locals are getting, starting with a fast-casual concept by none other than chef Thomas Ortega. Ortega, who is not a new name in this part of SoCal (known for Amor y Tacos in Cerritos and Playa Amor Mexican Cocina), recently opened his fourth restaurant, Amorcito, at the Hangar.

EXPAND Amorcito Urban Taqueria Anne Hamner

When talking with Ortega about the project, his voice filled with compassion and excitement as he said, “This was my little sweetheart, my little love.” His idea was to have delicious pocho cuisine at an affordable price while still using quality organic ingredients. Amorcito draws on Ortega’s Chicano roots, with bold new flavors that combine both the old and the new modern Mexican cuisine. Think a Hatch chili cheeseburger with grass-fed Angus beef with garlic aioli, pickles, onion and gooey melted American cheese on a soft potato bun for only $6.75.