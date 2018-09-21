6 Spots to Get a Damn Fine Cup of Joe

When it comes down to it, there’s nothing like a steaming cup of drip coffee to get the day started. Is a latte satisfying? Of course. Is an iced coffee refreshing? Absolutely. But when it’s been a rough day or a hectic morning, a simple cup of coffee is really all you need to set things right again — there’s beauty in that simplicity. In honor of National Coffee Day on Saturday, Sept. 29, here's where you can find our favorite cups of drip coffee in L.A.

Courtesy Copa Vida

Copa Vida

Maybe you overslept, maybe you woke up on time but it was on the wrong side of the bed. Or maybe everything went fine and you just need some damn coffee. If you want a delicious cup of coffee without a long line, stop by Copa Vida in Pasadena, which offers a self-service “honor bar” from 7 to 10:30 a.m. You can skip the line, grab your drip coffee and leave some cash. You’re in good hands — Copa Vida considers itself a “steward” of good coffee, meaning it approaches brewing as a responsibility to deliver the best flavor possible, in order to honor all the work that was done to even get the coffee beans there. If you’re sticking around for a bit, Copa Vida does a mean breakfast — try the chorizo hash. 70 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena; (626) 213-3952, copa-vida.com.