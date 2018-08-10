5 Cool Spots for Ice Cream Treats to Beat the Heat

I scream, you scream, we all scream for something cold because it's blazing hot outside. Ice cream is a natural go-to, but in Los Angeles why settle for just any ice cream? Here are five spots serving up frozen treats that are as unique as they are refreshing.

EXPAND Frozen Fruit Co.'s truck on Ventura Boulevard Jessica Hamlin

Frozen Fruit Co.

The good old ice cream truck just got an upgrade. Frozen Fruit Co., which swirls plant-based soft serve in a Santa Monica store, just launched a colorful, fruit-emblazoned truck. Letting good ingredients speak for themselves, the truck serves big scoops of vegan flavors made from simple, pure ingredients such as fruit, coconut milk, cacao and dates. The truck's dreamy creamy chocolate mint flavor has been so popular that it's now served in the store, too. The truck rotates other satisfying refined sugar–free flavors such as passionfruit and salted date and offers toppings — nuts, almond and peanut butters, vegan marshmallows, coconut and granola. All truck scoops come garnished with a flower, but for $1 more, get your ice cream served in a very Instagrammable coconut shell that's yours to keep. The truck is soft-launching in Studio City and often found on Ventura Boulevard near Laurel Canyon, but check its Instagram for more details on times and locations.