$3 Deals at E.A.K. Ramen, Jesse Boy Grand Opening and a Mushroom Festival

Here’s what’s popping up in and within driving distance of L.A. this week: cheap delicious ramen, grand openings and givebacks, a fungi enthusiast and gastronome's dream and healthy cocktails to kick off 2019.
Friday-Sunday, Jan. 25-27
Are you a fungi? Thought so. This year, to get locals and travelers excited about the Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Week, Los Alamos is kicking off its annual Los Alamos Mushroom Festival. This three-day event includes feasts, wine and mushroom tasting and even foraging at a local ranch. If you’re interested in expanding your fungi’s knowledge, love wine or love cooking, this is an event to broaden your familiarity with mushrooms and enjoy Los Alamos’ quaint and comfortable city.
Saturday, Jan. 26
Not all ramen is created equal. E.A.K Ramen is known for its iekei, a style of ramen that blends tonkotsu from the west (Kyushu) and the shoyu style from the east (Tokyo). On Saturday, join E.A.K Ramen in celebrating its third anniversary on Melrose Avenue. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the first 300 guests can get any of E.A.K’s eight styles of ramen (including vegan options) for only $3. Toppings can include pork belly, spinach, nori seaweed and, of course, thick straight noodles. On top of this unbelievable deal, E.A.K. also will be offering a $3 glass of Japanese draft beer and select appetizers for $3.
E.A.K, 7455 Melrose Ave., West Holllywood; (323) 866-1866, eakramen.com.
Grand opening alert! Jesse Boy, an Asian-fusion pop-up that specializes in Korean fried chicken and Korean fried cauliflower, will officially be the newest kid on the block in Hollywood starting Saturday. What started off as a local farmers market pop-up, has turned into a fan phenomenon. Stop by the opening from noon to 10 p.m., but get there early if you can; they’re giving away free Jesse Big Boy sliders to the first 100 guests, plus prizes and giveaways every hour. If you can’t make it until later, no worries — there's buy one, get one free all day. And if that's not enough, Jesse Boy is donating 20 percent of the day’s proceeds to Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, which is a cause that is near and dear to the team. Celebrate by eating delicious food and giving back — the perfect duo.
Jesse Boy, 6254 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood; (323) 745-5006, jesseboyeats.com.
Every Saturday and Sunday
Dry January has become a trend, but Los Feliz’s Atrium is trying to make it easier to rationalize having one or two healthy cocktails that include health benefits (including fighting that never-ending winter cold). Every Saturday and Sunday during brunch (10 a.m.-3 p.m.), Jordan Young, Atrium’s beverage director, encourages you to start your morning by increasing your metabolism and boosting your immune system with a Tainted Love (gin, Xtabentún, oolong tea, carrot cordial, fresh ginger juice, lemon), a Tequila Cleanse (El Charro tequila, Suze, Yuzuri, cucumber juice, celery juice, tonic, lemon) or a New Romantic (cachaça, gin, Yellow Chartreuse, Chareau, beet shrub, lemon juice, tonic).
Atrium, 1816 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz; (323) 607-6944, atriumlosfeliz.com.
