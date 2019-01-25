$3 Deals at E.A.K. Ramen, Jesse Boy Grand Opening and a Mushroom Festival

Here’s what’s popping up in and within driving distance of L.A. this week: cheap delicious ramen, grand openings and givebacks, a fungi enthusiast and gastronome's dream and healthy cocktails to kick off 2019.

Friday-Sunday, Jan. 25-27

Are you a fungi? Thought so. This year, to get locals and travelers excited about the Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Week, Los Alamos is kicking off its annual Los Alamos Mushroom Festival. This three-day event includes feasts, wine and mushroom tasting and even foraging at a local ranch. If you’re interested in expanding your fungi’s knowledge, love wine or love cooking, this is an event to broaden your familiarity with mushrooms and enjoy Los Alamos’ quaint and comfortable city.