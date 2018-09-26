10 Great Vegan Brunches in L.A.

Brunch is the perfect, cleverly monikered union of two meals: breakfast and lunch. But should there be a special term for vegan brunch? Bregan? Brunan? Vunch?

Regardless of the terminology, plant-based brunches are popping up everywhere. It's easier than ever to find a morning or midday meal that's 100 percent free from animal products.

With that in mind, here are 10 of the best spots in L.A. for vegan brunchers. From sausage sandwiches to cinnamon buns to fried chicken and waffles, this is your guide to weekend eating.

Jewel

This violet-hued eatery is known for its realistic, plant-based meats and clean, airy interior. Included on the breakfast/brunch menu are some unique "gems" including carrot lox with cured carrots, cashew-dill cream cheese, pickled mustard seed, salt and pepper cucumber, pickled shallot and everything spice; and a loaded breakfast burrito with crispy potatoes, guacamole, black beans, carrot habanero sauce, scallion and vegan sour cream. Breakfast foods are available all day every day, too (except the breakfast burrito), so you don't need to limit your brunching to the weekend.

654 N. Hoover St., Silver Lake; (323) 522-6927, Jewel-la.com. Breakfast/brunch Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Modern Times Dankness Dojo

The menu at this popular brewery is so undetectably vegan, the servers actually have to tell guests that everything is plant-based — to avoid any confusion. The brunch lineup features an array of veganized classics including a breakfast sandwich with a vegan egg, Beyond Meat breakfast sausage, American coconut cheese and spicy mayo, all piled on an English muffin; Stacks on Stacks pancakes with three sweet corn cakes, jalapeño butter, corn nut and pepita crumble, and bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup; and chilaquiles with corn tortilla chips, coconut cheese, chili verde, cashew crema, a vegan egg and avocado. Plus beer mimosas and micheladas, obviously.

830 S. Olive St., downtown; (213) 878-7008, ModernTimesBeer.com. Brunch Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Crossroads Kitchen

With a concept dreamed up by all-star chef Tal Ronnen (whom Oprah once called "America's best vegan chef"), this celeb-studded eatery is known for its creative, sophisticated cuisine — and the brunch menu is no exception. Selections include fried "chicken" and waffles with warm maple hot sauce; the Crossroads benedict with herb chickpea panisse, sauteed kale, shiitake bacon and tomato hollandaise; and a savory crepe with wild mushrooms, Brussels sprout leaves, baby kale, caramelized onions and chardonnay cheese sauce.

8284 Melrose Ave., Beverly Grove; (323) 782-9245, CrossroadsKitchen.com. Brunch Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Little Pine

Musician Moby's cozy, philanthropic (all profits go to animal charities) Silver Lake spot is always buzzing during brunch time. Guests are all about the pastries (including doughnuts, biscuits and a rare find — vegan croissants!); grilled cheese with house-made cheddar cheese and tomato soup; avocado toast with red chili flakes, lemon, olive oil and Maldon sea salt; and the breakfast sandwich with house-made sausage, tofu, red onion, avocado and romesco on grilled bread.

2870 Rowena Ave., Silver Lake; (323) 741-8148, LittlePineRestaurant.com. Brunch Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Beelman's

This downtown spot did a total overhaul of its menu in 2017, reinventing everything with a plant-based twist. Among the unique brunch items at this pub-style bar and eatery are the "Harissa Explains It All" with fried grits, seared tofu with togarashi, roasted potatoes and rainbow carrots, kale and house-made harissa; chilaquiles with tortilla chips, guajillo chile salsa, pinto beans, crumbled tofu, cashew cheese, sour cream, scallions and cilantro; and a breakfast burrito with tater tots, soyrizo, smoked tofu, pinto beans, avocado lime salsa and gochujang crema in a flour tortilla.

600 S. Spring St., downtown; (213) 622-1022, Beelmans.com. Brunch Sat., noon-3 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

By Chloe

The L.A. branch of this pop culture–inspired chain serves up colorful, plant-based versions of familiar comfort foods — all with healthier ingredients. Popular brunch items include the daily pancake with whipped maple butter; the Sunrise with scrambled tofu, spicy seitan chorizo, black bean salsa, avocado and tofu crema on a whole wheat tortilla; and the smoothie bowl with granola, banana, apple, blueberry, goji berry, chia seeds, coconut and raw almond butter.

Whole Foods Market 365, 2520 Glendale Blvd., Silver Lake; (424) 675-7617, EatByChloe.com. Breakfast/brunch Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Flore Vegan

The insanely extensive menu at this popular Sunset restaurant includes breakfast classics; country comforts; scrambles, omelettes and burritos; sandwiches and salads; and shakes and smoothies. Popular favorites include the chicken and waffles (fried "chicken" with potatoes, mushroom gravy and a banana waffle); the breakfast burrito (scrambled tofu, potatoes, tempeh bacon, avocado and cashew cheese); biscuits and gravy (two biscuits, mushroom gravy and house-made nut sausage); the Tofu Benediction, grilled tofu on a French batard layered with tomato, kale and avocado, topped with vegan benedict sauce; and the blueberry buckwheat bliss, buckwheat pancakes with blueberries, walnuts and blueberry apple preserve.

3818 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake; (323) 953-0611, FloreVegan.com. Brunch Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Gracias Madre WeHo

Serving upscale Mexican cuisine in a super-chic atmosphere, this WeHo spot is the perfect place for a celebration brunch — or a treat-yo'self Sunday. Brunch items include the Tower of Spuds with roasted potatoes, chorizo, cashew nacho cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole; crab cakes with hearts of palm, chipotle aioli, bread crumbs, micro cilantro and bay laurel; and plantain French toast with rustic wheat toast, maple syrup, pecans and coconut cashew cream.

8905 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood; (323) 978-2170, GraciasMadreWeHo.com. Brunch Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Mohawk Bend

Every weekend is a vegan brunch bonanza at this Echo Park eatery, but football season brings a special Sunday buffet featuring "eggs," potatoes, vegan sausage and more. On the regular brunch menu are items like the scrambled tofu with house-made vegan sausage, caramelized onions and grape tomatoes; the Angry Vegan pizza with tomato sauce, almond ricotta, vegan mozzarella, fresh serrano chilies, Calabrian chilies, house-made cashew Parmesan, chili oil and oregano; and the French toast with peanut butter or maple syrup and strawberries.

2141 W. Sunset Blvd., Echo Park; (213) 483-2337, Mohawk.la. Brunch Sat.-Sun., 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Stalking Horse

For something a little bit different, this British pub-style eatery serves up veganized versions of Cornish classics. Dig into the Welsh rarebit, melted pub cheese with chives and crisp bread; the baked chickpea masala with griddled avocado, crusty bread and Fresno chilies; or the Stalking Horse breakfast, a twist on the U.K. classic with griddled avocado, crispy bread, baked beans, roasted tomato and dipping chips.

10543 Pico Blvd., West L.A.; (424) 832-7511, TheStalkingHorsePub.com. Brunch Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m.-3 p.m.