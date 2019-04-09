10 Gooey Places to Celebrate National Grilled Cheese Month

Let’s be honest — no one needs a reason to eat a warm, filling, grilled cheese sandwich, but in case you were on the hunt for one, April is National Grilled Cheese Month and it’s officially time to celebrate the iconic American comfort sandwich. Read on for the 10 best places in L.A. to celebrate our new favorite month.

Clementine Grilled Cheese isn’t just a sandwich, it’s a discipline, at least according to Clementine, who is offering Grilled Cheese U (by way of eating said grilled cheeses) during National Grilled Cheese Month. “Since it’s our 18th year, we’re off to college — Grilled Cheese University!” says owner/professor Annie Miler. “Now you can put your passion for grilled cheese toward a degree.” From Grilled Cheese 101, featuring different plays on bread + butter + cheddar, to Homework/Group Study, where you can order a number of the featured sandwiches prepped and ready with simple instructions for at-home grilling, either solo or with friends, this sounds like a worthy study pursuit.

1751 Ensley Ave., Century City, (310) 552-1080; and 9346 Civic Center Drive (UTA Plaza), Beverly Hills, (310) 461-0600; clementineonline.com.

With so many delicious grilled cheese options out there, where do you even start? Well, we like to start at the Grilled Cheese Truck, which offers a delightful range of savory and sweet options, including a Brie Melt, a S'mores Melt and something called the Cheesy Mac ‘n’ Rib. Uh, we’ll take two, please. Of everything.

(818) 345-1875, thegrilledcheesetruck.com.

The bad news about Pizzeria Mozza’s grilled cheese menu is that it’s on the bar-only Menu, which you can only order from Sundays through Wednesdays between 10 p.m. and midnight, and all day on Thursdays. The worse news is that once you taste Caryl’s Grilled Cheese, made with Gruyère, onions, caraway and whole-grain mustard, you’ll want to order it all the time, which you just can’t do.

On second thought, maybe better not to go.*

*Just kidding — go. It’s worth it.

641 N. Highland Ave., Hancock Park; (323) 297-0101, pizzeriamozza.com

If Beyoncé turned into a sandwich, she would be the magical, melty grilled cheese at Esters Wine Shop. It features Reading (think Raclette, but more small-batch and from Vermont), provolone, Reggiano and bechamel. Add in some optional nduja, and be ready to break into song.

1314 Seventh St., Santa Monica; (310) 899-6900, esterswineshop.com.

Called, delightfully, the After-School Special, the grilled cheese offering at Grub comes with cheddar and Swiss cheeses on sourdough, with a touch of dill butter to round everything out. Dip it in the accompanying tomato soup, and thank the calendar gods that it’s National Grilled Cheese Month. While you’re at it, maybe decide to live every month like it’s National Grilled Cheese Month?



911 Seward St., Hollywood; (323) 461-3663, grub-la.com.

For Francophiles who need their grilled cheese fix, Say Cheese Los Angeles offers Le Parisien — European ham and melted brie with tomato, basil, capers and light aioli on a croissant. Make sure to wear a beret as you elegantly scarf it down, as a true French person would. And, as a cheese shop, Say Cheese also can make your French-cheeses-to-take-home dreams come true!

2800 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake; (323) 665-0545, saycheeselosangeles.com.

EXPAND Milkfarm's grilled cheese features three American artisanal cheeses: Hook's 2-year cheddar, Reading Raclette and Landaff. Liana Kindler, Milkfarm Cheesemonger

When it comes right down to it, who better to trust with your grilled cheese needs than a cheese shop? Based on a sandwich that the owner had in London’s Borough Market, the flagship Milkfarm grilled cheese features three artisan American cheeses, onions, leeks and shallots, butter, olive oil and fresh cracked pepper on fresh-baked, stone-ground whole wheat bread. And while you’re there, you can grab more cheese to take home! Wins all around.

2106 W. Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock; (323) 892-1068, milkfarmla.com

The grilled cheese sandwich at Joan’s on Third is both super classic — mild cheddar on classic French sandwich bread — and super delicious. If you had a long day and just need a hug in sandwich form, this is the way to go. Add tomato and/or bacon if it’s been a really long day.

8350 W. Third St., Beverly Grove, (323) 655-2285; and 12059 Ventura Place, Studio City, (818) 201-3900; joansonthird.com.

If you need to really truly eat a grilled cheese sandwich that will vanquish any potential grilled cheese cravings for weeks to come, Beer Belly's quad 4x4 grilled cheese will do it for you. It features cheddar, Swiss, Asiago and goat cheeses, applewood-smoked bacon and maple syrup. Oh, and you can add an egg, if that’s not quite enough.

Chances of having a stomach ache after you finish: 77%. Chances of having a smile on your face after you finish: 110%.

532 Western Ave., Koreatown, (213) 387-2337; and 255 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach, (562) 436-2337; beerbellyla.com.

EXPAND Tavern grilled cheese Suzanne Lanza

You may already know of the James Beard Award–winning Tavern in Brentwood. Now, it’s time for you to become acquainted with its splendid grilled cheese, featured every Friday on Grilled Cheese Friday. We love the option with prosciutto but all are melty and delicious, and will help you celebrate National Grilled Cheese Month to its fullest.

11648 San Vicente Blvd., Brentwood; (310) 806-6464, https://tavernla.com.