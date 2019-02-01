$1 Nutella Panini at Bacari, Mixing Mezcal at Salazar and a Lunar New Year Feast at Hip Hot

Happy Friday! Here’s what’s popping up in L.A. this week: The Rams take on the Patriots at gay bar the Abbey, $1 Nutella panini for National Nutella Day, vegans unite at Super Vegan Sunday Smorgasburg and mezcal classes at Salazar.

Friday, Feb. 1-Monday, Feb. 18

Continue Reading

To kick off the Chinese New Year, Hip Hot in Monterey Park will be celebrating through Feb. 18 with a special menu. The set dinner special is meant for groups (six people or so), so come hungry or with a bunch of friends. Hip Hot's delicious Sichuan dishes are meant for sharing. The dinner includes dishes like Summer Noodles, Smoky Scallops, Wok Cauliflower with Smoky Bacon, Lucky Beef Skewers, 8 Treasure Rice and much more. The special dinner runs $230 (not including tax and gratuity).

Hip Hot, 500 N. Atlantic Blvd., #149, Monterey Park; hiphotinla.com.

Sunday, Feb. 3

Think Super Bowl watching is just for sports bars? Think again. Where is there a better place to watch men hit each other on the field close up than the Abbey? Join your favorite gay bar on Sunday to see the Rams take on the Patriots. The Abbey is celebrating with a drink menu offering $8 beers as well as hot dog specials. The game-day lineup includes hot dogs you can top with mushrooms, sauteed onions, bacon, jalapeños, coleslaw or pickles (or all of the above). There will be classic cocktails made with Tito's and Casamigos for the classy football fan, as well as the all-American favorite Bud Light. The game will be shown on all large TV screens, and on the larger-than-life LED wall inside the main room. Go Rams!

The Abbey, 692 N Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood; theabbeyweho.com.

EXPAND Donut Friend at Smorgasburg Super Vegan Sunday Michele Stueven

Sunday, Feb. 3

This Sunday isn't just the Super Bowl. It’s also the second annual Super Vegan Sunday at Smorgasburg L.A. Smorgasburg’s excited to once again be teaming up with Eat Drink Vegan (an annual all-vegan beer and food festival in L.A.) to bring delicious vegan and vegetarian options to your Sunday tradition in DTLA. Vegan vendors include the pop-up Superiority Burger (all the way from New York) as well as a special collaboration Modern Times is doing with Beyond Meat in the Smorgasburger Stand. They’ll also be having your local plant-based favorite vendors, including Todo Verde, Cena Vegan and Donut Friend. And the regular vendors are adding vegan specials to their menus for the day. If you’re not vegan, don’t stress! There will still be vendors serving their regular menu items that include meats/cheese/etc. Fill up on some delicious plant-based food and prepare for the Rams to take on the Pats.

Smorgasburg, 777 S. Alameda St., downtown; la.smorgasburg.com/calendar/2019/2/3/super-vegan-sunday.

Nutella Panino at Bacari Bacari

Tuesday, Feb. 5

With so many nut butters in the market, we can’t forget about the one and only Nutella. This delicious spread even has a

holiday dedicated to it — National Nutella Day on Feb. 5. Bacari will celebrating the delicious chocolate hazelnut spread at its Playa del Rey and West Adams locations by offering $1 Nutella panini, a telera roll filled with Nutella and a choice of strawberry or banana, or both.

Bacari PDR, 6805 Vista Del Mar Lane, Playa del Rey; bacaripdr.com.

Bacari West Adams, 2308 S. Union Ave., West Adams; bacariwadams.com.

EXPAND Salazar Salazar

Wednesday, Feb. 6 and Feb. 20

Move over, tequila, it’s mezcal’s time to shine. The funny thing about mezcal is that not a lot of people actually know what makes it different, other than the smokiness, let alone how to pair it. People just know they love it. Salazar has created a mezcal tasting series that will feature a different mezcal brand each class and dive into its history and the overall culture of mezcal. Classes will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 6, and Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. at Salazar. Those who sign up will enjoy different expressions, paired with bites by Salazar chef Jonathan Aviles. Tickets are $40.

Salazar L.A., 2490 Fletcher Drive, Elysian Valley. Tickets for event: eventbrite.com/e/salazar-mezcal-tasting-series-tickets-50017459568