Why L.A. Parents Should Vote Today in the Board of Education's Special Election

Today is Board of Education election day in Los Angeles, but many parents won’t actually take the time to go out and vote. This is not OK. Yes, we’re all busy with work, and just trying to keep afloat, raising our kids in one of the toughest cities in the country, financially or otherwise. But just as staying away from the polls during the presidential election proved to be one of the biggest regrets many Americans have to this day, not voting for the betterment of our schools is a blow to education and our city’s future — whether you have children or not.

Filling the seat left vacant after Ref Rodriguez's resignation (due to breaking campaign finance laws several months ago) with the right person is essential. Residents living in District 5 need a voice — a selfless and honest voice not affected by outside interests — to weigh in on major decisions before the board. The current six members need a tie-breaker, as four-vote majorities aren’t always reached. They couldn’t even agree about a potential replacement for Rodriguez, so the seat has remained unfilled.

With 10 names on the ballot this week, there are several choices, but as a mother with a child in the public school system and a product of this system myself, I am voting for Jackie Goldberg. After talking about the candidates with fellow parents and teachers, and learning about some things that happen behind the scenes when I wrote the story “Beyond the Classroom” after the UTLA strike, I am convinced Goldberg is the right choice.