 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Visit The Shop With L.A. Weekly Cannabis GuideEXPAND
Bill Stretch

Visit The Shop With L.A. Weekly Cannabis Guide

LA Weekly | March 26, 2019 | 6:00pm
AA

This week on L.A. Weekly Cannabis Guide we visit The Shop, located at 5338 Alhama Drive in Woodland Hills.

Located in the heart of the city, with restaurants and shopping around it, including Trader Joe’s, it’s the perfect place to check off your daily errands and pick up products to help you get through the day.

With a huge selection of products and top-notch staff, this store is a must-see stop on our Cannabis Guide! The Shop, 5338 Alhama Drive, Woodland Hills; @TheShop.WH

Continue Reading

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: