 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Zach King
Zach King
Zach King

Top Influencers: Zach King

LA Weekly | April 24, 2019 | 12:30pm
AA

Zach King (@zachking) is a YouTube and Instagram star who gained a large following from his work on the once-popular app Vine. An expert visual effects artist, King used this skill set to creative innovative videos that stand out from the crowd. One of his first YouTube videos, 2011's Jedi Kittens, featuring two cats fighting with lightsabers; it surpassed a million views in just three days. Currently, he has more than 3.5 million YouTube subscribers, and 20.5 million followers on Instagram.

King's use of visual effects has garnered him a great amount of critical acclaim, and even after nearly a decade of activity online, he continues to create new and engaging content for his audience. In addition to his video work, King has written several children's books. Innovating even with his publishing endeavors, he included an app to go along with the books, which uses augmented reality to make the books "come to life."

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >