Top Influencers: Yung Pinch

Rapper-songwriter Yung Pinch (@yungpinch) originally garnered a following putting his music out on his YouTube channel, which now has more than 200,000 subscribers. His notoriety increased with the release of his 2016 album, 714Ever. At just 22, Yung Pinch has already released three albums, as well as a wide array of EPs and singles. He has opened for performers including Young Thug, Migos and Ty Dolla $ign, and last year collaborated with rapper G-Eazy on the song "Why Would I Wait." Yung Pinch toured with G-Eazy on the European leg of his 2018 tour, shortly after his own national tour earlier in the year.

Yung Pinch has already released two singles this year, and some of his previous songs have upward of 30 million plays on Spotify. His rabid fan base is craving more music from the young rapper, and while already a significant influencer, we suspect more big things to come for Pinch.