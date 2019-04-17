 


Top Influencers: Twist

LA Weekly | April 17, 2019 | 7:00pm
Oliver Feighan, aka Twist (@twistocd), is best known for his collaboration with his music partner, Moosh. Moosh and Twist started making music together when they were in the seventh grade but started getting serious in 2011, when their debut EP, Up Before the World, was featured in XXL's section "The Break"; the two were still in high school. They continue to make music together, with their latest song, "All That I Know (feat. Hoodie Allen)," released in February, surpassing 8.5 million listens on Spotify.

