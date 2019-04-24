Top Influencers: Travis Mills

Travis Mills (@travismills) has found success and a robust audience across various digital platforms. Described by some as "the voice of Apple Music," he hosts a show on Apple Beats 1, discussing the latest trends in pop culture with other musicians, as well as his own podcast, ADHD With Travis Mills.

Besides his success in podcasting, acting and his 1.3 million followers on Instagram, Mills' media influence spans the social media universe as someone highly respected in not only the podcasting and influencer community but also the music industry.