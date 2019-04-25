 


4
Toddy Smith
Toddy Smith
Tien Nguyen

Top Influencers: Toddy Smith

LA Weekly | April 25, 2019 | 6:30pm
Toddy Smith (@todderic) is a YouTuber, originally known for his work on Vine, before getting his start on YouTube in 2015. Smith primarily uses his platform to capture his life on camera via vlogs, along with the occasional prank or comedy skit. Smith also showcases much of his traveling on his page, vlogging around the world.

Another member of the Vlog Squad, Smith’s friendships with fellow YouTubers like Alex Ernst, David Dobrick, and Heath Hussar are commonly featured in his videos. With over a million YouTube subscribers and 2 million Instagram followers, it is very apparent that the influence of Smith and the rest of the Vlog Squad is tremendous in the social media space.

