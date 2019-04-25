 


    Herban Planet
Steelo Brim
Steelo Brim
Ridiculousness

Top Influencers: Steelo Brim

LA Weekly | April 25, 2019 | 5:30pm
AA

Sterling "Steelo" Brim (@steelobrim) is best known for his work as co-host on the MTV show Ridiculousness, which launched in 2011. In addition to his time on television, Brim co-hosts the Wine and Weed podcast alongside Chris Reinacher, in which the two smoke weed, drink wine and discuss random topics. While some of their conversations are purely for entertainment, such as "Who's the Most Famous Dog of All Time?," the two also break down important topics such as white privilege and gun laws.

With over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, his television following and his podcast listeners, Brim is an influencer across multiple mediums.

