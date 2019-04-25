Top Influencers: Sarah Stage

Sarah Stage (@sarahstage) is a model and fitness trainer whose Instagram has over 2.2 million followers. A model for many large brands, Stage gained viral attention for her "new mom-to-be" lifestyle on her social media pages when she became pregnant with her first child, and for how fitness-focused she was through both of her pregnancies. In conjunction, Stage started her own blog to share her journey through pregnancy and motherhood.

Now her Instagram is a mixture of fitness videos, model shots and pictures of her two young boys. Stage has her own self-designed 30-day fitness guide and nutrition guide, which she sells through her website, along with a pregnancy version.