Top Influencers: Roy Purdy

Roy Purdy (@roypurdy) is an Internet comedian, music producer and rapper. Known for his signature green and pink sunglasses, Purdy's YouTube page started as a place to post his skateboarding videos but took off with his more comedic videos, such as the "Running Man Challenge" he did in the middle of his high school. Today, his YouTube page has nearly 3 million followers, and his Instagram boasts 3.4 million followers.

Purdy also posts his original music and music videos on his YouTube page, and his song "Walk It Out!" has more than 8 million listens on Spotify. In addition to his creative content, Purdy sells his own line of apparel and merchandise, Purdy Gang.