 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Paige Hathaway
Paige Hathaway
Paige Hathaway

Top Influencers: Paige Hathaway

LA Weekly | April 23, 2019 | 4:00pm
AA

Paige Hathaway (@paigehathaway) is a fitness instructor with more than 4 million followers on her Instagram, which is dedicated to living a healthy lifestyle. She also runs the Fitin5 Challenge, a five-week fitness intensive. In addition, she runs her own YouTube page, where she posts workout videos and tips as well as vlogs about her own life.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >