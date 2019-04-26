Top Influencers: Nikita Dragun

If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
Nikita Dragun (@nikita_dragun) is a makeup artist and beauty guru who's well known for her tutorial videos on YouTube. With over 2 million YouTube subscribers and 4.1 million Instagram followers, she has successfully created quite a large fan base since she first started posting videos four years ago. Dragun is trans and is very open about her transition and her identity on her page.
