Top Influencers: Mirtha Michelle

Mirtha Michelle (@mirthamichelle) is an actress, poet and author. She has written three best-selling books, all combinations of her poetry, letters and essays: Letters, to the Men I Have Loved; Elusive Loves; and Letters, to Women Like Me. She's also one of the founders of the IV Wave (the Fourth Wave), a platform she and co-founder Jamie Baratta developed to "inspire, empower, inform and celebrate — the Woman of Today." The IV Wave, meant to represent the fourth wave of feminism, can be found via its website, where they post blogs; through their social media; and on the podcast they co-host. Michelle also shares her art and her life via her Instagram, where she has nearly 100,000 followers.
