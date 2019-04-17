 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Mirtha MichelleEXPAND
Mirtha Michelle
Lauren Rodriguez

Top Influencers: Mirtha Michelle

LA Weekly | April 17, 2019 | 7:30pm
AA

Mirtha Michelle (@mirthamichelle) is an actress, poet and author. She has written three best-selling books, all combinations of her poetry, letters and essays: Letters, to the Men I Have Loved; Elusive Loves; and Letters, to Women Like Me. She's also one of the founders of the IV Wave (the Fourth Wave), a platform she and co-founder Jamie Baratta developed to "inspire, empower, inform and celebrate — the Woman of Today." The IV Wave, meant to represent the fourth wave of feminism, can be found via its website, where they post blogs; through their social media; and on the podcast they co-host. Michelle also shares her art and her life via her Instagram, where she has nearly 100,000 followers.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >