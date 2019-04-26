Top Influencers: Matthew Espinosa

Matthew Espinosa (@matthewespinosa) is a YouTube vlogger and actor, who originally got his start on Vine, alongside friends like Shawn Mendes, Cameron Dallas, and Nash Grier. His YouTube page features a wide selection of comedic skits and moments from his life. As an actor, he appeared as the lead in the 2016 film Be Somebody, and made an appearance in the Netflix series American Vandal.

In addition to his social media and acting work, Espinosa also released a book in 2017 entitled More Than Me, which provided readers an inside look at his life and his rise to internet fame. About a year ago, Espinosa announced on his YouTube page that he would be taking an extended break from the page to focus on his acting career. Still, with over 5 million followers on Youtube, Espinosa is still one of the more influential in the space.