 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Matthew Espinosa
Matthew Espinosa
William Callan

Top Influencers: Matthew Espinosa

LA Weekly | April 26, 2019 | 6:15pm
AA

Matthew Espinosa (@matthewespinosa) is a YouTube vlogger and actor, who originally got his start on Vine, alongside friends like Shawn Mendes, Cameron Dallas, and Nash Grier. His YouTube page features a wide selection of comedic skits and moments from his life. As an actor, he appeared as the lead in the 2016 film Be Somebody, and made an appearance in the Netflix series American Vandal.

In addition to his social media and acting work, Espinosa also released a book in 2017 entitled More Than Me, which provided readers an inside look at his life and his rise to internet fame. About a year ago, Espinosa announced on his YouTube page that he would be taking an extended break from the page to focus on his acting career. Still, with over 5 million followers on Youtube, Espinosa is still one of the more influential in the space.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >