Top Influencers: Mark Dohner

Mark Dohner (@markdohner) is a YouTube and Instagram celebrity who, like many others, got his start on Vine. Dohner's comedy and musical abilities helped garner him a spot as one of the most notable influencers today. His singer-songwriter skills are at the forefront of his popularity but he is also known for collaborations with other big social media influencers.

In addition to creating content for his 2 million YouTube subscribers and 3.2 million Instagram followers, Dohner hosts his Livin' Large podcast, where he and his guests discuss their experiences with the social media world and life in Los Angeles.