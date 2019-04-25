 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Maia Mitchell
Maia Mitchell
Brian Jones

Top Influencers: Maia Mitchell

LA Weekly | April 25, 2019 | 5:15pm
AA

Maia Mitchell (@maiamitchell) is an Australian actress, best known as Callie on the Freeform TV series The Fosters and its current spinoff, Good Trouble, of which she is also executive producer. Mitchell got her start on the Australian children's TV series Mortified. After a string of successes on Australian TV, Mitchell's first major American role was as McKenzie, the lead in the Disney Channel original movie Teen Beach Movie. For the big screen, she was featured in the Timothée Chalamet–led feature Hot Summer Nights. She also stars in upcoming Netflix film The Last Summer, opposite KJ Apa.

Mitchell is politically and socially minded, using her social media platforms of nearly 6 million followers to promote feminism and social movements such as March to the Polls and Black Lives Matter. With her outspokenness and commercial success, she's a prominent voice in the influencer community.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >