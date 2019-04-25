Top Influencers: Maia Mitchell

Maia Mitchell (@maiamitchell) is an Australian actress, best known as Callie on the Freeform TV series The Fosters and its current spinoff, Good Trouble, of which she is also executive producer. Mitchell got her start on the Australian children's TV series Mortified. After a string of successes on Australian TV, Mitchell's first major American role was as McKenzie, the lead in the Disney Channel original movie Teen Beach Movie. For the big screen, she was featured in the Timothée Chalamet–led feature Hot Summer Nights. She also stars in upcoming Netflix film The Last Summer, opposite KJ Apa.

Mitchell is politically and socially minded, using her social media platforms of nearly 6 million followers to promote feminism and social movements such as March to the Polls and Black Lives Matter. With her outspokenness and commercial success, she's a prominent voice in the influencer community.