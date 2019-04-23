Top Influencers: Madds (Madison Louch)

Madison Louch, also known as Madds (@madds), is a DJ, music producer and model. Based in Los Angeles but born in South Africa, at just 24 Louch has been DJing professionally for more than five years and started releasing her own producer music in 2017. She has already toured both the United States and Europe, and in 2017 performed at Coachella and EDC.

Louch's Instagram, which currently has about 500,000 followers, is where she showcases both musical updates and her modeling skills, often highlighting lifestyle and clothing brands that she enjoys. She's also launching her own brand of tequila called Madds.