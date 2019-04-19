 


    Herban Planet
4
Kade SpeiserEXPAND
Kade Speiser
Mackenzie Altig

Top Influencers: Kade Speiser

LA Weekly | April 19, 2019 | 1:00pm
AA

Kade Speiser (@kade) is a popular YouTuber and vlogger. A filmmaker prior to his start on YouTube, Speiser often uses his skills as a cinematographer to add flavor to his work (especially with drone photography). He's also an avid traveler, and often takes his vlog around the world.

Speiser has a following of about 1.6 million on Instagram, and another million subscribers on his Instagram. In addition to his vlog, he has recently started a podcast with friend and fellow YouTuber Nick Crompton called New World Order, in which the two discuss a wide variety of topics, from technology to the topic of fame, and many more existential subjects.

