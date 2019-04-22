Top Influencers: Josh Killacky

Dancer-choreographer Josh Killacky (@joshkillacky) is best known for his viral dance videos. Killacky started dancing when he was 12 years old in his hometown of Naperville, Illinois. A few years later, he moved to L.A. to pursue his performing career. Killacky's viral fame took off when he was featured as the lead dancer in the Hoverboard dance cover of Justin Bieber's "What Do You Mean." The video went viral almost instantly, with Bieber even sharing the video with his fans. Today it has well over 4.5 million views. Since then, Killacky has appeared in hundreds of dance videos, split between his YouTube and Instagram pages.
Killacky recently launched his solo music career with new single "Serpent," adding recording artist to his list of titles. With nearly 600,000 followers on Instagram, Killacky combines creativity with comedy to inspire and entertain his audience.
