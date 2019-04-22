Top Influencers: Josh Hopkins

If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
Josh Hopkins (@jhop01) is a fitness instructor and trainer. He served in the Air Force from 2004 to 2010 and then worked for UFC Gym for a few years before starting his own fitness business. Hopkins' passion is helping people feel better about themselves, which is at the core of his training programs. He runs his training programs through his app, Josh Hopkins Fitness, and he has more than 500,000 followers on his Instagram page, where he posts fitness tips and videos, motivational quotes and personal anecdotes from his own life.
